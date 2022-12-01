Media Advisory – MP Aldag to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

LANGLEY, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for British Columbia; Darren Smart, Parkland Senior Vice President, Energy Transition and Corporate Development; Councillor Margaret Kunst, on behalf of Eric Woodward, Mayor of the Township of Langley; and Megan Dykeman, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for Langley East, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure in Canada.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: Parkland’s Chevron and ON the RUN retail location

9450 200 St.

Langley, BC

V1M 3A6

Note: The event will take place outside in an uncovered area. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

