Jan 31, 2023
Media Advisory - MP Bains to announce new network to promote collaboration and growth in B.C.'s clean technology sector

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston — Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will announce a new network to create opportunities in B.C.’s clean technology sector.

Date:               

February 1st, 2023
   

Time:             

10:00am
   

Location:       

Fasken
 

550 Burrard Street #2900 (29th floor)
 

Vancouver, BC
   

