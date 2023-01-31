Media Advisory – MP Bains to announce new network to promote collaboration and growth in B.C.'s clean technology sector

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston — Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will announce a new network to create opportunities in B.C.’s clean technology sector.

Date: February 1st, 2023 Time: 10:00am Location: Fasken 550 Burrard Street #2900 (29th floor) Vancouver, BC

