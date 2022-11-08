 Posted in Blog

MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Battiste to Make Geothermal Announcement in Sydney

 November 8, 2022  Leave a Comment on MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Battiste to Make Geothermal Announcement in Sydney

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ – Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a geothermal capacity-building announcement with Net Zero Atlantic in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

A media availability will follow.

Date:          November 9, 2022

Time:         2 p.m. AT 

Location:  Membertou Heritage Park

                  35 Su’n Awti

                  Membertou, Nova Scotia

                  B1S 0H4

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *