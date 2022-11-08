MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Battiste to Make Geothermal Announcement in Sydney

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ – Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a geothermal capacity-building announcement with Net Zero Atlantic in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

A media availability will follow.

Date: November 9, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. AT

Location: Membertou Heritage Park

35 Su’n Awti

Membertou, Nova Scotia

B1S 0H4

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada