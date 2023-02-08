Media Advisory – MP Blois to Make Announcement About Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Grant

DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, Nova Scotia, will make an announcement on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, regarding the delivery of the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) grant at EfficiencyOne in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He will be joined by the Honourable Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Nova Scotia.

Media availability will follow.

Date: February 9, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. AT

Location: EfficiencyOne

Suite 300

230 Brownlow Ave.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B3B 0G5

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19.

