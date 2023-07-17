Media Advisory – MP Casey to Make a Funding Announcement in P.E.I.

by

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Member of Parliament Sean Casey, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Charlottetown City Hall, 199 Queen Street, Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Media availability will follow.

Date:

Tuesday, July 18, 2023


Time:

12 p.m. AST


Location:

Charlottetown City Hall

Parkdale Room, on the 2nd floor

199 Queen Street

Charlottetown, P.E.I. C1A 4B7

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Leave a Comment