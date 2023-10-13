MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Hanley and Minister Mostyn to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Funding Announcement in Yukon

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, will make a 2 Billion Trees program funding announcement in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. MT

Location: Whitehorse South Fuel Break

770 Mount Sima Road

Whitehorse, Yukon Y1A 0A8

Note: Attendees will meet at the Mount Sima parking lot at 9:50 a.m. to proceed to the site.

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

