MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Kelloway to Make Offshore Wind Announcement in Port Hawkesbury

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ – Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an offshore wind capacity-building announcement with Net Zero Atlantic in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, and highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.

A media availability will follow.

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. AT

Location: Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

606 Reeves Street

Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia

B9A 2R7

