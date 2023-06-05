MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Long to Deliver Remarks at the Opening of the Burchill Wind Project in Saint John

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the opening of the Burchill Wind Project with Robb Apold, CEO of Natural Forces; Chief Ross Perley of Tobique First Nation (Neqotkuk); Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John; Andrea Anderson, MLA Fundy–The Isles–Saint John West; and Ryan Mitchell, President and CEO of Saint John Energy.

A media availability will follow.

Date: June 6, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. ADT

Location: 4022 Lorneville Road

Saint John, New Brunswick

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca .

