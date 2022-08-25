August 25, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Long to Make a Renewable Energy Capacity-Building Announcement in Saint John

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, New Brunswick, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean and renewable energy and capacity-building announcement with Greg Robart, CEO, Smart Grid Innovation Network.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                Thursday, August 25, 2022

Time:                1 p.m. AT

Location:          Saint John Energy

                          325 Simms St.

                          Saint John, New Brunswick

                          E2M 3L6

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to [email protected].

