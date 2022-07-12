July 12, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Longfield to Make a Water System Investment Announcement

TEESWATER, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Joanne Vanderheyden, past President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Robert Buckle, Mayor of the Municipality of South Bruce, will make a water system investment announcement in Teeswater, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time:

9 a.m. EDT

Location:

254 Side Road 10

Teeswater, Ontario


Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

