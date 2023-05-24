Media Advisory – MP Longfield to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

GUELPH, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce new support for electric vehicle infrastructure across Canada.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                   Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time:                  11 a.m. ET

Location:        Skyline Group of Companies

                                5 Douglas Street

                                Guelph, Ontario       N1H 2S8

Note: The event will take place outside behind the building in the parking lot by an existing EV charger.

