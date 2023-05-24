Media Advisory – MP Longfield to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

GUELPH, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce new support for electric vehicle infrastructure across Canada.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Location: Skyline Group of Companies
5 Douglas Street
Guelph, Ontario N1H 2S8
Note: The event will take place outside behind the building in the parking lot by an existing EV charger.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada