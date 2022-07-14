MEDIA ADVISORY – MP McLeod to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in the Northwest Territories During #EVWeek in Canada
OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Northwest Territories, alongside Diane Archie, Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure for the Government of the Northwest Territories.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
July 14, 2022
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.
Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.
Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
