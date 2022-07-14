MEDIA ADVISORY – MP McLeod to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in the Northwest Territories During #EVWeek in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Northwest Territories, alongside Diane Archie, Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure for the Government of the Northwest Territories.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 14, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. MDT Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.

Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada