MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Ruby Sahota to Make a CUTRIC Low-Emissions Transit Announcement

BRAMPTON, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ – MP Ruby Sahota, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Rory Nisan, Halton Region Councillor and Board member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; Martin Medeiros, Regional Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Brampton, Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of Burlington; and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of CUTRIC will make a low-emissions transit announcement in Brampton

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. EDT Brampton Transit’s Sandalwood Facility 130 Sandalwood Pkwy, Brampton, Ontario L7A 1 A8

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada