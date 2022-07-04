MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Ruby Sahota to Make a CUTRIC Low-Emissions Transit Announcement
BRAMPTON, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ – MP Ruby Sahota, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Rory Nisan, Halton Region Councillor and Board member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; Martin Medeiros, Regional Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Brampton, Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of Burlington; and Josipa Petrunić, President and CEO of CUTRIC will make a low-emissions transit announcement in Brampton
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Time:
10 a.m. EDT
Brampton Transit’s Sandalwood Facility
130 Sandalwood Pkwy,
Brampton, Ontario L7A 1 A8
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
