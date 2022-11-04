MEDIA ADVISORY – MP Weiler to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast— Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure in Pemberton.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT

Location: The Downtown Community Barn

7444 Frontier Street

Pemberton, B.C.

Note: The event will take place outside in a covered area. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada