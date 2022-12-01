MEDIA ADVISORY: Parkland Corporation, Government of Canada and Government of British Columbia to announce major electric vehicle charging infrastructure expansion

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – Parkland Corporation and The Governments of Canada and British Columbia, invite members of the media to attend an infrastructure announcement related to Canada’s electric vehicle future.

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022 Time: Remarks at 9:30 am, PST Media availability with the representatives listed below will follow in-person and via teleconference: John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

The Honourable Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for British Columbia

Darren Smart, Parkland Senior Vice President of Energy Transition and Corporate Development; and

Megan Dykeman, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia for Langley East Location: Parkland’s Chevron and ON the RUN retail location

9450 200 St.

Langley, British Columbia, V1M 3A6

(The event will take place in an outdoor location) Media Teleconference Line: North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 390-0549

Confirmation #: 05216483

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With over 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed advanced supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.

Parkland’s proven strategy is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our strategy is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

SOURCE Parkland Corporation