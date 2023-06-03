MEDIA ADVISORY – Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin to Make Green Jobs Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will participate in a green jobs announcement.

A media availability will take place following the announcement.

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Natural Resources Canada Library

580 Booth Street

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0E4

All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

