MEDIA ADVISORY – Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin to Make Green Jobs Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will participate in a green jobs announcement.

A media availability will take place following the announcement.

Date:                Monday, June 5, 2023

Time:                11 a.m. ET

Location:          Natural Resources Canada Library

                          580 Booth Street

                          Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0E4

All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

