MEDIA ADVISORY – Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin to Make Green Jobs Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will participate in a green jobs announcement.
A media availability will take place following the announcement.
Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Location: Natural Resources Canada Library
580 Booth Street
Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0E4
All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada