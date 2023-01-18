Jimmys Post

Media Advisory -Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

Jan 18, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle infrastructure in Canada.

A media availability will follow.

Date:           January 19, 2023

Time:          10:30 a.m. PT

Location:    ChargePoint Charging Station, Empire Fields

                    3311 East Hastings Street

                    Vancouver, B.C. V5K 5J1

Note: The event will take place outside next to an EV charger. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

