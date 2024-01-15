Media Advisory – Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ – Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin, Mayor Mike Savage, Parliamentary Secretary Darren Fisher and MP Lena Metlege-Diab, to make a zero-emissions vehicle announcement for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. AT Location: Canada Games Centre 26 Thomas Raddall Drive Halifax, Nova Scotia B3S 0E2

Please note: The event will take place inside the Russell Walker Community Centre room followed by a photo opportunity outside by the HalifACT branded electric van.

All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca

