January 12, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – PHILIPPE JETTÉ TO HOST PRESS BRIEFING AT COGECO'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Representatives of the media are invited to a press briefing just ahead of the Annual Shareholders’ Meetings for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. The companies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Jetté and Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available via conference call to review the activities of fiscal 2021, the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and the company’s growth prospects.

What

Press briefing with Philippe Jetté


Who

Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.


When

January 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.


How

Conference call



 

Important: Please confirm your attendance by email to Youann Blouin, Director, Media Relations and Strategic Communications at Cogeco in order to receive the contact information for the conference call.

 

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

