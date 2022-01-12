MEDIA ADVISORY – PHILIPPE JETTÉ TO HOST PRESS BRIEFING AT COGECO'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Representatives of the media are invited to a press briefing just ahead of the Annual Shareholders’ Meetings for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. The companies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Jetté and Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available via conference call to review the activities of fiscal 2021, the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and the company’s growth prospects.

What Press briefing with Philippe Jetté Who Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. When January 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. How Conference call

Important: Please confirm your attendance by email to Youann Blouin, Director, Media Relations and Strategic Communications at Cogeco in order to receive the contact information for the conference call.

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

