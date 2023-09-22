Media Advisory – PowerON, Nieuport Aviation to make announcement

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – PowerON Energy Solutions and Nieuport Aviation will be joined by Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith for an important announcement on installation of infrastructure to enable a greener trip to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
|
Where?
|
2 Eireann Quay, Toronto
(Mainland Pavilion, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)
|
When?
|
Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, 12:45 p.m.
Media unable to attend in person will be able to attend virtually, via livestream.
