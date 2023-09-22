Media Advisory – PowerON, Nieuport Aviation to make announcement

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – PowerON Energy Solutions and Nieuport Aviation will be joined by Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith for an important announcement on installation of infrastructure to enable a greener trip to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Where? 2 Eireann Quay, Toronto (Mainland Pavilion, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport) When? Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, 12:45 p.m.

Media unable to attend in person will be able to attend virtually, via livestream.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

