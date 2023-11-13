Media Advisory – Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ –
Note: All times local
|
Greater Vancouver Area, British Columbia
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, will visit a clean technology plant. They will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech, and British Columbia’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey.
|
Note for media:
|
1:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, will make a clean technology announcement. They will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech, and British Columbia’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store.
|
Note for media:
|
4:20 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit a local business.
|
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister’s Office