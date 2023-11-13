Media Advisory – Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ –

Note: All times local

Greater Vancouver Area, British Columbia


1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, will visit a clean technology plant. They will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech, and British Columbia’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, will make a clean technology announcement. They will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech, and British Columbia’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Brenda Bailey. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


4:20 p.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a local business.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


