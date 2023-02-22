MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Dabrusin to Make Announcement About Small Modular Reactor Funding Program

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will address attendees at the Canadian Nuclear Association 2023 Conference. This address includes an announcement related to clean power.

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

Location: The Westin Ottawa

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1N 8S7

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada