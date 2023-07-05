Media Advisory: PS Dabrusin to Participate in Groundbreaking Event at Toronto Pearson International Airport

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will participate in a groundbreaking event in Mississauga, Ontario, for the first publicly available hydrogen refuelling station in Ontario for light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Toronto Pearson International Airport

Greater Toronto Airports Authority Head Office

3111 Convair Drive

Mississauga, Ontario L5P 1B2

Note: The event will take place outside, by the building entrance.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

