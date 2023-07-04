MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Duguid, Minister Klein and Minister Nesbitt to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Funding Announcement

WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change; the Honourable Kevin Klein, Manitoba’s Minister of Environment and Climate; and the Honourable Greg Nesbitt, Manitoba’s Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development, will make a 2 Billion Trees program announcement. Media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Location: FortWhyte Alive

1961 McCreary Road

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3P 2K9

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

