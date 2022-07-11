MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Duguid to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in Manitoba During #EVWeek in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ – Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Manitoba.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 12, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. CDT Location: University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus 105 Dafoe Rd West, Parking Lot H Winnipeg, Manitoba R3T 6B3

Note: The event will take place outside by an existing EV charger. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

