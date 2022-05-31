MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Jones to Make a Clean Energy Announcement
OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ – Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy announcement. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Time:
11:45 a.m. EDT
Location:
Indigenous Clean Energy Gathering
Fairmont Château Laurier Hotel
Adam Room
1 Rideau Street
Ottawa, Ontario K1N 8S7
Note: Media are asked to register on-site. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
