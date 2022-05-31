May 31, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Jones to Make a Clean Energy Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ – Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy announcement. A media availability will follow.

Date: 

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time:

11:45 a.m. EDT


Location: 

Indigenous Clean Energy Gathering

Fairmont Château Laurier Hotel



Adam Room

1 Rideau Street

Ottawa, Ontario  K1N 8S7



Note: Media are asked to register on-site. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now