MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Jones to Make a Clean Energy Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ – Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy announcement. A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022



Time: 11:45 a.m. EDT Location: Indigenous Clean Energy Gathering Fairmont Château Laurier Hotel Adam Room 1 Rideau Street Ottawa, Ontario K1N 8S7



Note: Media are asked to register on-site. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

