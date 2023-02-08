MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make a Green Buildings Retrofit Program Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – PS Julie Dabrusin, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Corey Diamond, Executive Director of Efficiency Canada; and Chris Henderson, CEO of Indigenous Clean Energy, will make a green buildings retrofit program announcement in Ottawa.

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Westin Hotel

11 Colonel By Drive

Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to: media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

