Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Blog

MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make a Green Buildings Retrofit Program Announcement

ByJimmys Post

Feb 8, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – PS Julie Dabrusin, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Corey Diamond, Executive Director of Efficiency Canada; and Chris Henderson, CEO of Indigenous Clean Energy, will make a green buildings retrofit program announcement in Ottawa.

Date:                 Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time:                10:30 a.m. ET

Location:          Westin Hotel

                          11 Colonel By Drive

                          Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to: media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Related Post

Blog

TTSEVC to Release Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Fueled DC Fast Charger

Feb 8, 2023
Blog

BofA to Offer Financing for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers

Feb 8, 2023
Blog

ION Storage Systems Continues Rapid Scale-Up

Feb 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Blog

MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make a Green Buildings Retrofit Program Announcement

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Calloquy CEO David Carter Named Finalist for Legalweek's 2023 Innovator of the Year

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

InStyle Australia announces the cover star of its February edition as Chilli Heeler, star of award-winning ABC KIDS animated series Bluey

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

NerdsToGo® Recognizes Achievements and Honors Franchisees at 2023 Convention in Las Vegas, NV

Feb 8, 2023 Jimmys Post