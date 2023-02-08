MEDIA ADVISORY – PS Julie Dabrusin to Make a Green Buildings Retrofit Program Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – PS Julie Dabrusin, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Corey Diamond, Executive Director of Efficiency Canada; and Chris Henderson, CEO of Indigenous Clean Energy, will make a green buildings retrofit program announcement in Ottawa.
Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: Westin Hotel
11 Colonel By Drive
Ottawa, Ontario K1N 9H4
Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to: media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada