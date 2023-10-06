MEDIA ADVISORY – Second Harvest to cut ribbon on new electric delivery van, celebrate milestones supported by OTF grant funds

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ –
WHAT:
On Wednesday, October 11th, MPP Christine Hogarth will be at the Second Harvest at 120 The East Mall in Etobicoke as the food rescue organization unveils a new electric delivery van for rescued surplus food and celebrates impact milestones for Truck #330. Both of these vehicles were purchased with OTF grant funding.
MPP Christine Hogarth and an Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer, will attend the event to provide remarks about the importance of food rescue in Ontario and to mark the work done as a result of receiving two grants from the Foundation.
Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, will be talking about the urgency of food insecurity in the province and across the country as well as the impact that this new electric delivery van will have in supporting Second Harvest’s goals of reducing the carbon footprint of the organization.
WHO:
Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore
Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer
Lori Nikkel, Chief Executive Officer, Second Harvest
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 11th at 1:30 p.m.
This event is expected to last for 45 minutes. MPP and CEO remarks are scheduled for 1:50 p.m.
WHERE:
Second Harvest
120 The East Mall
Toronto, ON
PHOTO & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE
