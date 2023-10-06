MEDIA ADVISORY – Second Harvest to cut ribbon on new electric delivery van, celebrate milestones supported by OTF grant funds

On Wednesday, October 11 th , MPP Christine Hogarth will be at the Second Harvest at 120 The East Mall in Etobicoke as the food rescue organization unveils a new electric delivery van for rescued surplus food and celebrates impact milestones for Truck #330. Both of these vehicles were purchased with OTF grant funding.

MPP Christine Hogarth and an Ontario Trillium Foundation volunteer, will attend the event to provide remarks about the importance of food rescue in Ontario and to mark the work done as a result of receiving two grants from the Foundation.