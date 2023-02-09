Media Advisory – The Honourable Chrystia Freeland to Make a Battery Storage Facility Funding Announcement

CALEDONIA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a battery storage facility funding announcement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford; Ontario Minister of Energy, Todd Smith; Chief Mark B. Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River; Matt Jamieson, President and CEO of Six Nations of Grand River Development Corporation; Annette Verschuren, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NRStor Inc.; and Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland Power in Caledonia, Ontario, Six Nations of the Grand River.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Six Nations of the Grand River

Gathering Place by the Grand

2593 Chiefswood Rd.

Caledonia, Ontario

