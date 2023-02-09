Jimmys Post

MEDIA ADVISORY – The Honourable Chrystia Freeland to Make a Battery Storage Facility Funding Announcement

Feb 9, 2023

CALEDONIA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a battery storage facility funding announcement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford; Ontario Minister of Energy, Todd Smith; Chief Mark B. Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River; Matt Jamieson, President and CEO of Six Nations of Grand River Development Corporation; Annette Verschuren, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NRStor Inc.; and Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland Power in Caledonia, Ontario, Six Nations of the Grand River.

Date:                Friday, February 10, 2023

Time:                11:00 a.m. ET

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca, at which time they will obtain additional information on location.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

