MEDIA ADVISORY – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson to Make a Solar Energy Announcement

DRUMHELLER, AB, July 8, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; David Eva, Chief Executive Officer of the Capstone Infrastructure Corporation; and Darren Rousch, Vice President of Keyera, will be attending the Michichi & Kneehill Solar Inauguration to make a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) announcement on Tuesday in Drumheller, Alberta.

A shuttle bus will be available to take media from The Westin Calgary to the event.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. MT Location: Michichi Solar 201067-201099 Township Road 294 Drumheller, Alberta T0J 0Y0

Please confirm your spot on the shuttle bus by contacting mhunter@capstoneinfra.com. Please note that limited seating is available.

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

