Media Advisory – The Minister of Transport will make an announcement on how the government will implement digital solutions and optimization to strengthen Canada's supply chains

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ – The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an announcement related to the Government of Canada’s funding to implement digital solutions and optimization to strengthen Canada’s supply. Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, and Robin Sylvester, President and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will also provide remarks.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. (PT) Location: DP World, Rooftop 851 Centennial Rd Vancouver, B.C. V6A 1A3

SOURCE Transport Canada