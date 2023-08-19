Media Advisory – UPDATE: Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electricity Announcement in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 19, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an electricity announcement at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

NOTE: Time of event has changed to 3 p.m. Central Standard Time

A media availability and tour of the University of Saskatchewan’s Sylvia Fedoruk Centre for Nuclear Innovation will follow.

Date: August 19, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. CST

Location: University of Saskatchewan

Galleria Building Atrium

15 Innovation Boulevard

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

S7N 3R2

