Media Literacy Week 2022 kicks off, bringing with it the first-ever Digital Citizen Day

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ – In our digital age, ensuring everyone has access to devices and reliable internet is only the beginning – we also need to have the tools and resources necessary to be digitally literate and stay safe online. And many of us are still not quite sure what digital media literacy even means.

Canada’s 17th annual Media Literacy Week starts today and it’s an opportunity to put the spotlight on digital media literacy, and how essential it is that we all know how to use, understand and engage with the digital media we use every day.

Hosted by MediaSmarts, Canada’s centre for digital media literacy, the annual event runs from October 24 to 28 and invites all Canadians – teachers, students, seniors, community groups, libraries and museums – to celebrate by engaging in digital media literacy activities.

MediaSmarts is also pleased to launch a new national awareness day: Digital Citizen Day (October 26) will highlight that we are all digital citizens and that we all have the power to impact and improve our online spaces.

“Whether it’s checking the information we see online, thinking critically about the media we’re consuming or being aware on how we interact with others online, digital media literacy touches every aspect of our digital lives. Media Literacy Week and Digital Citizen Day are a chance for us to think about the role we each play in our online spaces and to focus on how we can all make those environments more positive for everyone.” – Kathryn Ann Hill, Executive Director at MediaSmarts

“What happens online doesn’t stay online. Every day, we see how disinformation and harmful content can have a negative, even tragic, impact on people’s lives. Media Literacy Week is an opportunity for us to work together to build our media knowledge and make the online world a better place. Education and awareness are the first steps towards a safer internet for our communities and our youth.” – Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

MediaSmarts experts are available for interviews to discuss:

What is digital media literacy

Why it’s important to ensure Canadians have access to digital literacy training and resources

What it means to be a digital citizen

How we can improve our digital media literacy skills and become better digital citizens

Check out the full events listings to see all the activities taking place during Media Literacy Week and join our special free online event The Walrus Talks at Home: Digital Citizenship, presented by Meta and MediaSmarts on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. EST.

MediaSmarts is also co-hosting two events which will bring together academics to discuss Researching Digital Media Literacy in Canada on Wednesday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Experts available for interview:



Matthew Johnson , Director of Education at MediaSmarts

Dr. Kara Brisson-Boivin , Director of Research at MediaSmarts

Kathryn Ann Hill, Executive Director of MediaSmarts

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

