MediaTek Targets 50% Africa Smartphone Chipset Market by 2024

Advertisements







Read Time:3 Minute, 10 Second

MediaTek Incorporated, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, has set target to grow its Africa share from about 41% in 2022 to 46% by end of 2023 and targets 50% by end of 2024, TechEconomy can report.

Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, disclosed this on Thursday while introducing MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in West Africa, a chip that provides 5G smartphones with unparalleled power efficiency and powerful connectivity.

MediaTek is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.

Ultimately, the company powers more than 2 billion devices a year – that’s in 20 percent of homes and nearly 1 of every 3 mobile phones globally.

MediaTek in Africa

Africa is a developing smartphone market that is expected to reach 95 million smartphones annually by 2025 with West Africa making up over 20%.

Interestingly, MediaTek powers around 48% of 4G Smartphones with successful generations of its Hello Chipsets, with its Dimensity series ready to take the company into the next generation of smartphone and technology.

MediaTek, Osman said, aims to grow Africa share from about 41% in 2022 to 46% by end of 2023 and targets 50% by end of 2024 with more international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Xiaomi, OPPO, RealMe, Samsung bringing MediaTek processors from the Hello and Dimensity familiies to market.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi is Complementing Nigeria’s 5G Launch with Most Competitive 5G Smartphones

Meanwhile, 5G era has begun in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the first major 5G networks launching across the region in countries like Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

Advertisements





“In 2023, MediaTek will continue local testing to make 5G a reality and bring devices to market that are ready to meet consumer expectations. The Dimensity 5G family will power high-end smartphones and bring flagship 5G technology to the mass market.

Advertisements





“This is a region which has experienced accelerated adoption of 4G smartphones over the past years with 4G connectivity already making up around 73% of the smartphone shipments annually.

“We are committed to supporting this transition and supporting migration from legacy technologies with continued enhancements, like those in the Hello G-Series. Collaborating with operators and local companies to bring migration strategies to fruition to reinforcing our commitment to this evolution”

MediaTek’s commitment to Connectivity and IOT in Africa

5G Fixed Wireless Access:

As fixed broadband network adoption increases, MediaTek has pledged to continue to collaborate with MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) and OEM partners on newer generations of connectivity chipsets and look forward to migrating more African homes into 5G and Wifi 6 with the MediaTek T750 platform.

“The fast growth of the smart home devices, plus the more recent surge of people working from home, taking online classes, using video conferencing, now requires pervasive high-speed broadband connectivity. The roll-out and coverage of 5G services is increasing rapidly, and its pace of growth is often faster than fiber and other wired services, making 5G FWA an attractive option for many from now and into the next decade.

AIOT with MediaTek Genio:

MediaTek Genio is a complete platform stack for AIOT with powerful and ultra-efficient chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs) and a developer portal with comprehensive resources and tools. This all-in-one platform that makes it easy for brands to develop innovative consumer, enterprise and industrial smart applications at the premium, mid-range and entry-level, and bring these devices to market faster.

To this end, he said that MediaTek would partner with Fintechs for more efficient Point of Sales (PoS) terminals and destop PoS.



Post Views: 15