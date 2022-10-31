Medical Decision Support Systems Market to grow by USD 765.77 Mn by 2026, Market segmentation by Product Type and Geography – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Medical Decision Support Systems Market report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the medical decision support systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 765.77 million. Request Free Sample Report.

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Vendor Landscape

The key and potential vendors in the global medical decision support systems (MDSS) market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Healthcare Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

The market’s competition is moderate due to significant growth opportunities, the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Established industry participants are expected to acquire or enter into partnerships with smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios, besides entering emerging markets and increasing their market shares. Vendors must differentiate their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in a competitive market environment.

Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.: The company offers a medical decision support system with machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The company offers a medical decision support system with machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Cerner Corp.: The company offers medical decision support systems to help patients to recover faster and more efficiently.

The company offers medical decision support systems to help patients to recover faster and more efficiently.

Change Healthcare Inc.: The company offers a medical decision support system namely CareSelect.

The company offers a medical decision support system namely CareSelect.

Epic Systems Corp.: The company offers predictive analytics and an embedded decision support system.

The company offers predictive analytics and an embedded decision support system.

Hearst Communications Inc.: The company offers a medical decision support system through its subsidiary Zynx Health Inc.

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

The report widely covers medical decision support systems market segmentation by the following:

Product Type

The knowledge-based segment's market share rise in medical decision support systems would be significant. A knowledge base, an inference engine, and a communication system make up this system. The knowledge base rules are combined with the patient data by the inference engine. The system can display the findings to the user due to the presence of a communication method. Due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the need for frequent diagnostic tests has increased. These factors will account for the rise of knowledge-based MDSS usage during the projection period.

These factors will account for the rise of knowledge-based MDSS usage during the projection period. Knowledge-based



Non-knowledge-based

Geography

North America will contribute 43% of market growth. The main markets in North America for medical decision support systems are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the markets in ROW and Europe. Medical decision support systems market expansion in North America will be boosted by the presence of integrated healthcare infrastructure (hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies), large suppliers active in the market, and a high degree of adoption of contemporary medical technology (particularly in the US).

will contribute of market growth. The main markets in for medical decision support systems are the US and . The market in this region will expand more quickly than the markets in ROW and Europe. Medical decision support systems market expansion in will be boosted by the (particularly in the US). North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Medical Decision Support Systems Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical decision support systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical decision support systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical decision support systems market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical decision support systems market vendors

Medical Decision Support Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $765.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Cerner Corp., Change Healthcare Inc., Cohesic Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Fortive Corp., Hearst Communications Inc., Hera MI SAS, International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., OSP Labs, Premier Inc., RELX Plc, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

