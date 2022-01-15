Medical Education Market to Grow by USD 143.30 billion | Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The medical education market is expected to grow by USD 143.30 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 15.00%.

Medical Education Market: Drivers

The growth in the number of online medical education programs is driving the growth of the medical education market. Traditional physical classrooms are being replaced with online training modules, which provide access to various course materials and online assessments for both instructors as well as learners. These tools enable educators to have easy access to real-time data on students’ progress based on test scores and student activities. Moreover, students enrolled in online courses can communicate via discussion forums and chat rooms. Therefore, online medical education programs are becoming highly popular in the medical education market, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Education Market: Challenges

The presence of free and open-source education resources poses a significant threat to the growth of the medical education market. Vendors in the market offer several open-source medical courses that are free of cost. Therefore, students from the economically weaker sections can opt for such free services. The trend of offering free medical education is more prevalent in North America and Europe when compared to other regions. The fees for medical education in these regions when compared to APAC. These factors are likely to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period.

Medical Education Market: Some Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Harvard University : Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through its Harvard Medical School include HMX Physiology, HMX Immunology, HMX Genetics, and HMX Biochemistry.

Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through its include HMX Physiology, HMX Immunology, HMX Genetics, and HMX Biochemistry. Johns Hopkins University : Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through its John Hopkins School of Medicine include Biological Chemistry, Immunology, Medical and Biological Illustration, Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Biophysics, and Functional Anatomy and Evolution.

Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through its of Medicine include Biological Chemistry, Immunology, Medical and Biological Illustration, Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Biophysics, and Functional Anatomy and Evolution. New York University : Some of the key medical courses offered by the university include Acute Care Surgery, Adrenal Surgery, and Infectious Disease and Immunology.

Some of the key medical courses offered by the university include Acute Care Surgery, Adrenal Surgery, and Infectious Disease and Immunology. Stanford University : Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through Stanford Medicine include Biomedical Informatics, Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Genetic Counseling, and Physician Assistant Studies.

Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through include Biomedical Informatics, Epidemiology, Human Genetics and Genetic Counseling, and Physician Assistant Studies. University of California : Some of the key medical courses offered by the university through UCSF School of Nursing include Master of Science, Masters Entry Program in Nursing (MEPN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

Medical Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the medical education market by courses (graduate courses, certifications and training, and post-graduate courses), learning method (blended learning and online learning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the medical education market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register growth due to factors such as increasing enrollments in distance-learning medical degrees in countries such as the US and Canada.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Medical Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 143.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Grand Canyon University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National University of Singapore, New York University, Stanford University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, The Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University, The University of Alabama, Universidade Anhembi Morumbi, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of Eastern Finland, University of Liverpool, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, Western Governors University, Yale University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

