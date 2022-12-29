MediSim VR is Second Runner-Up in Education & Research Category at S3 Conference Awards 2022

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MediSim VR, a Med-tech company with the sole agenda to revolutionize medical training in India, is the Second Runner-up in the Education and Research category for abstract submission at the S3 Conference. MediSim VR has submitted its research on the First Recorded Large-Scale Adoption of Virtual Reality as A Part of the Curriculum, which won them an award in the above-listed category.

Gathering the brightest minds and ideas in healthcare simulation at one venue in Singapore, the S3 Conference aims to showcase the transformation of healthcare simulation and harness the latest technologies and techniques to propel patient care standards to greater heights. The theme for this year was ‘Transforming the Healthcare Simulation Spectrum: Now, Next and Beyond’ and the conference was hosted by Sing Health Duke-NUS Institute of Medical Simulation (SIMS) and jointly organized with Society in Europe for Simulation Applied to Medicine (SESAM) and The Gathering of Healthcare Simulation Technology Specialists (SimGHOSTS), during 19-21 October, 2022.

Commenting on winning the award and certification, Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder and CEO, MediSim VR, said, “The S3 Conference has been conceived as a platform for healthcare professionals to share the latest knowledge and skills in healthcare simulation. We thank the organizers of the S3 Conference for this wonderful opportunity to present our research. It has been a fascinating experience to develop this paper which highlights the importance of virtual reality in the medical field. We are honoured and looking forward to contributing to the growth and expansion of Med-tech in India.”

Recently, MediSim VR launched India’s first VR lab at the Puducherry Institute of Medical Sciences. This a fully-automated lab established for MBBS students to enhance their medical skills and train them for the future. The company believes in revolutionizing disease management with technology.

About MediSim VR

MediSim VR is a Med-tech company that was founded in 2018 with the sole agenda to revolutionize medical training in India. MediSim VR is now located in IIT-Madras Research Park, Tharamani. The founders are Co-Founder CEO – Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder, COO – Adith Chinnaswamy, and Co-founder, CTO – Jeno Manickam Durairaj. The three individuals come from various backgrounds, giving MediSim VR the versatility to fit the company’s mission and vision. The global healthcare industry has constantly been embracing technology in its commitment to providing best-in-class patient care. It is therefore imperative for medical institutions to provide the highest standards of training in a risk-free environment to increase the efficiency and accuracy of medical professionals and learners. MediSim VR combines the benefits of Virtual Reality (VR) and simulation to deliver immersive learning for skill training and training for surgical tasks, thus increasing the return on investment in medical training. MediSim VR is a resident company of IIT-Madras & holds the merit of being the first Indian company to be a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation Labs, Boston

