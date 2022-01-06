Medius recognized in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Medius, the leading provider of cloud-based spend management solutions, has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites report [1], ranking 3rd for the Finance-Focused Use Case.

Medius believes this achievement is attributed to their innovative product development, truly customer-centric approach, and the modern technology powering Medius solutions.

Jim Lucier, CEO at Medius, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites report.

Our extensive background in AP Automation and our comprehensive spend management suite is shining through. Being recognized in the report, in our opinion, shows that our customer-centric strategy to build solutions from the ground up with modern technology is working.”

Micky Keck, Director Research Analyst Procurement Applications, said: “Medius also offers a flexible cloud integration platform to simplify and fully manage integrations, with many deployments handled completely remotely.”

Medius was recognized as a Visionary in the October 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suites report [2].

To learn more about Medius AP Automation solutions, visit medius.com.

[1] Gartner, “[Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites],” [Micky Keck, William McNeill, Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton)], [15th November 2021].

[2] Gartner®, “[Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites],” [Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton], [25th October 2021].

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798

Medius@fightflight.co.uk +44 330 133 0985

