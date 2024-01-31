Meeranda Accepted into District 3's Launch and Grow Accelerator Program

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Meeranda , a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today that it has been accepted into District 3 ‘s Launch and Grow program. This opportunity emphasizes Meeranda’s commitment to strategic growth and innovation.

District 3 is a prominent accelerator within Montreal’s startup ecosystem. Its Launch and Grow program is dedicated to teams that have demonstrated early traction. It is designed to equip teams with the tools needed for accelerating their product market fit.

As part of the Launch and Grow program, Meeranda will have access to District 3’s services aimed at enhancing its product development, early sales expansion, and customer acquisition. The program also offers support with international business development.

Moreover, Meeranda will receive 1:1 coaching sessions with industry experts, which further provides additional insights and networking opportunities. District 3’s Launch and Grow program also offers support accessing funding opportunities and navigating fundraising rounds. The program will grant Meeranda with access to a global network of investors, thus facilitating more partnerships and collaboration opportunities.

“We are very excited to be part of District 3’s Launch and Grow program,” said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Founder and CEO of Meeranda. “Our acceptance into this well-renowned accelerator program is a testament to all our efforts for the past several months in growing Meeranda’s business to be a leader in delivering The New Personalized Customer Experience to businesses worldwide. We strongly believe that District 3 will further assist Meeranda in obtaining additional traction within local and global markets as well.”

With its acceptance into District 3’s Launch and Grow program, Meeranda will become part of a startup community that shares a dedication to innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship.

Meeranda is offering a free demo to all businesses interested in considering Meeranda’s solution offering to complement and streamline their business operations. Interested parties can now sign up for the demo here .

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider that offers real-time human-like AI to deliver “The New Personalized Customer Experience” for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda’s cutting-edge AI technology aims to deliver a Gen AI personalized corporate concierge service to avoid long wait times to speak with an agent, irrelevant phone options, non-timely hiring of support, sales, and marketing staff, as well as the inconsistent outsourcing QoS.

Follow Meeranda

Website: https://meeranda.com

Media Kit: https://meeranda.com/media-kit

X: https://x.com/HelloMeeranda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HelloMeeranda

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/HelloMeeranda

Instagram: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

Threads: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meeranda

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meeranda_ai

SOURCE Meeranda Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

