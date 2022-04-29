Meet Alex Schnee: The Outdoor Blogger Helping Thousands with the National Park Reservation Systems

For Years Alex Schnee or ‘Alex on the Map’ Has Been a Go-To Resource for National Parks, Now She’s Sharing Her Tips on How to Navigate Their New Ticketing Systems

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Oh the great outdoors! It is safe to say that after two years of quarantines and lockdowns, Americans are more eager than ever to travel, get outside, and enjoy the sunshine, fresh air, and everything this beautiful country has to offer. For many, a trip here or there is enough to satisfy the urge for adventure. However, thousands of national park visitors are running into some additional challenges this year: national park reservation systems.

Alex Schnee, better known as ‘Alex on the Map’ is an industry-leading travel and outdoor blogger who is now helping thousands plan their trips to national parks while navigating the new reservation systems. Holding an innate passion for nature and growing up right next to Glacier National Park, Alex has built an impressive career and reputation as an outdoor expert, providing in-depth information and resources related to national parks and the outdoors.

Throughout her travels and her tenure as a blogger and freelance writer for publications such as Fodor’s, the Huffington Post, Bustle, and more, Alex has continually run into the same question, “How do I manage to plan a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the national parks that require reservations?” Eager to bridge the gap for her audience, Alex created a free guide with information on the national parks that highlights each reservation system and how visitors can tackle these new hurdles for entry. Schnee takes members behind the curtain as an industry expert to unveil how to plan the perfect national park adventure.

“The new reservation systems can be confusing, and my goal is to educate visitors as to why they are important for the preservation of the parks while also helping adventurers plan a trip they’ll never forget.” – Alex Schnee

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to a shared passion for the great outdoors; Alex Schnee’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as she helps countless individuals plan their trip in a sustainable way.

About Alex Schnee

Alex Schnee is a travel and outdoor blogger known for her industry-leading blog, Alex on the Map. Growing up right by Glacier National Park, she works to create content that helps visitors to outdoor spaces do so responsibly. Whether it’s helping visitors navigate the increasingly-confusing ticketing systems, or helping people get outside more by getting a job in the outdoor industry through her Facebook group, she works to make the outdoors accessible and preserve it for generations to come. Noted as an outdoor expert in various national publications, Alex Schnee paints a brilliant picture of the United States National Park System and provides readers with an easy-to-follow plan for reservations.

