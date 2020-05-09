Meet Bollywood’s 7 Powerful Families & This Much Films They Have Given to Indian Cinema

Making a successful career in Bollywood is not an easy task. Every day hundreds of people come to Mumbai with their dreams to make a name in Bollywood but only a few get the success. But if you have some Godfather in the industry then it gets little easier but that also doesn’t guarantee success. The Indian film fraternity is all about Bollywood families which are a great pillar to the entertainment industry.

Here are seven most powerful families of Bollywood and how many movies they’ve contributed to Indian cinema.

The Bhatts

The Bhatts are undoubtedly an integral part of Indian cinema. There is probably no replacement for Mahesh Bhatt’s brilliant movies like Arth and Aashiqui. His youngest daughter Alia is one of the talented actresses. Also, fun fact, Emraan Hashmi is Alia’s third cousin. Almost every member of the family has contributed to the film industry.Together, the Bhatts have contributed in 390 films.

The Bachchans

When talking about the powerful Bollywood families, the Bachchans cannot be left behind. The megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a legend in himself while his wife Jaya has been the most admired actresses of her times. Abhishek is also doing quite well and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has added more power and style to the already renowned family. Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda who is Raj Kapoor’s maternal grandson. The Bachchans have contributed in 323 films.

The Akhtars

Ace lyricist and film writer Javed Akhtar and his family come next on this list. Akhtar and Azmi family also have their roots in Bollywood for a long time. Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani is also an actress and screenwriter, his second wife Shabana Azmi doesn’t need any introduction and same goes for his children Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, who are equally talented and make great contributions to the industry with their skills. Maneka Irani (Honey’s sister) is Farah and Sajid Khan’s mother. Tabu is Shabana Azmi’s niece and Tanvi Azmi is her sister. The family has contributed in 358 films together.

The Mukherjees

What do we say about the Mukherjees! The family is filled with beauty and so much talent! Everyone in the Mukherjee family is either an actor or director or music composer or producer. Ayan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee are cousins. We guess talent runs in the family! The Mukherjees have given us 202 films.

The Kapoors







The biggest filmy family of all times. The Kapoors have the most elaborate contribution to the industry. Raj Kapoor produced, directed and acted in the films under his own banner- RK Films. Currently, Bollywood is loving the fourth generation of the Kapoors and we will continue to love them. The Kapoor khandaan has given the industry 497 masterpieces.

The Khans

Yet another among the most powerful Bollywood families is that of the Khans. Salim Khan, the head of the family, was a successful scriptwriter in his times and his second wife Helen was the most sought-after actress. Salim’s sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail have carried forward the legacy with Salman being the most successful of all. Atul Agnihotri, another popular actor is married to Salman’s sister Alvira Khan. Aayush Sharma husband of Salman’s sister Arpita Khan is also an actor. The Khans have given the industry 207 films.

The Roshans

The Roshans have a lot of talent and good looks running in their blood! Hrithik Roshan was married to Suzanne Khan who is Sanjay Khan’s daughter. Although the two have divorced, family is family, right? The Roshans and Khans have delivered 242 films to the film industry.

