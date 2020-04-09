Meet Bros fame Harmeet Singh to go live on his Instagram with a friend who is a COVID-19 patient | Bollywood Life

Many countries all over the world are under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now many artists are taking to social media to spread awareness. Now, Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros fame has gone a step ahead. He will go live today at 5 pm with a friend who is also a COVID-19 patient.

Talking about the need to do this, Harmeet explains, “It is very important to understand the various aspects of this disease and its prevention, along with an understanding of how it impacts us and the world around us. It is time for us to get the detailed insights and answers to all our queries about the novel Corona Virus and what it does to us from a patient directly.”

He adds, “This will be the first time any corona patient is coming in front of the camera on Instagram to share what she is going through and answer all the queries at 5 pm today evening.”

The music-director, along with his brother, has given us chartbusters like, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Baby Doll, Party Toh Banti Hai, Kinna Sona, High Heels, Nachange Sari Raat, Aa To Sahi, among many others, will be bringing in his dear friend, who unfortunately contracted Coronavirus and is fighting it right now.

Coronovirus is still creating havoc across the globe. Over 15 lakh people have been infected so far and 89,416 people have lost their lives. In India, there are 5916 confirmed cases and 178 people have died due to Covid-19. Odisha today became the first state in the country to extend the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus till April 30. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre to follow the same. In a video message, Patnaik he the people of the state for their cooperation. He said, “It involves a lot of sacrifice, hardship and uncertainty but this is the only way to face this crisis”.

