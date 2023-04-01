Meet DodoBot AI, the first AI Travel Assistant in Mauritius for Vacationers

Taxi Service Mauritius (taxiservicemauritius.com), a leading online taxi service provider in Mauritius, proudly announces the launch of “DodoBot AI”, the first AI-powered Travel Assistant in Mauritius, designed for tourists visiting the island. DodoBot AI is powered by Chat-GPT.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Taxi Service Mauritius (taxiservicemauritius.com), a leading online taxi service provider in Mauritius Island, proudly announces the launch of DodoBot AI, the first AI-powered Travel Assistant in Mauritius, designed for tourists visiting the island. DodoBot AI promises to be the ultimate travel companion for travelers & it is entirely free to use on our website and mobile app. This revolutionary AI powered chatbot has been specially trained to provide personalized and comprehensive travel recommendations, information, and tips via human-like responses, making the island travel experience more efficient and enjoyable.

DodoBot AI is powered by Chat-GPT, a cutting-edge natural language processing technology developed by OpenAI. Chat-GPT leverages machine learning to understand travelers’ preferences and needs, allowing DodoBot AI to interact with users like a professional local guide and provide personalized recommendations throughout their vacation.

Furthermore, DodoBot AI provides travel tips for an efficient island getaway, including information on the best places to stay on Mauritius, the weather in various regions, the best time to visit Mauritius, and how to cope with emergencies by providing essential contact information, sharing recipes for Mauritian food, and a variety of other travel advice. Additionally, it offers advice on local etiquette, customs, and culture.

Managing Director of Taxi Service Mauritius, Ervin Mohoonee, said, “We’re thrilled to revolutionize the tourism industry in Mauritius by launching the first AI-powered Travel Assistant for tourists. DodoBot AI allows travelers to instantly get personalized and comprehensive travel recommendations and itinerary plans. It is simply the most knowledgeable travel guide in the country. Plus, it never sleeps…”

About Taxi Service Mauritius

Founded in 2012, Taxi Service Mauritius is the leading online taxi booking platform for vacationers in Mauritius, offering private airport transfers, hotel transfers, and guided sightseeing tours. The company is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions to vacationers on the island. Our team of experienced drivers, hand-picked for their exceptional skills and knowledge of the island, ensures our customers receive the highest quality service possible. Our dedication to excellence has earned us an average rating of 4.9/5 on TripAdvisor, Google Business, and Trustpilot, putting us at the top of tourists’ choices for taxi services in Mauritius.

For more information about DodoBot AI, please visit: https://taxiservicemauritius.com/ai-travel-assistant-mauritius

Media Contact: Ervin Mohoonee

Email: ervin@taxiservicemauritius.com

Phone: +230 5251 4555

Taxi Service Mauritius is a subsidiary of TRAVELHUB Mauritius (DMC) Tourism Enterprise Licence No.: 12165

Pull Quote

We’re thrilled to revolutionize the tourism industry in Mauritius Island by launching the first AI-powered Travel Assistant for tourists.

Media Contact

Ervin Mohoonee, Travelhub Services Ltd, 222 52514555, ervin@taxiservicemauritius.com, https://taxiservicemauritius.com/

SOURCE Taxi Service Mauritius