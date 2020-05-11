Meet Sureshkumar Sonachalam, the tennis coach who made webinars possible



Sureshkumar Sonachalam’s fortnight-long webinar series wrapped up on Saturday.

It was Sureshkumar Sonachalam’s freewheeling chats with tennis players over Instagram that birthed the idea of a full-fledged ‘webinar’. And the veteran coach’s experience with running socially-distanced classes helped with logistics. The fortnight-long series wrapped up on Saturday, and Sonachalam is already missing the one thing to look forward to during lockdown.

“Every time you speak with experts, you learn something,” says the Chennai-based coach who was tasked with anchoring the daily two-hour video chats organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and All India Tennis Association (AITA). “Talking to the players was really nice because they were forthcoming and very honest. There was no hiding any facts. Even when I asked sensitive things about tactics and stuff, they talked about it.”

While Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Rohan Bopanna offered advice to parents and coaches, it was the frankness of the country’s singles stars that offered key takeaways about their approach. Yuki Bhambri relies on notepads filled with information on his opponents, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran seeks counsel from ‘tactical master’ Jeevan Neduncheziyan. Ramkumar Ramanathan might re-watch a loss 10 times while Ankita Raina meditates her way to the next match.

“We started looking forward to these sessions every day because you’re staying at home doing nothing. This is the first time the players also have been sitting at home for so long. So, the interactions and presentations were an interesting break,” says the AITA Director of Coaches Education who has worked extensively with Ramanathan and Gunneswaran.

SAI approached AITA with the idea of a webinar after Sonachalam’s Instagram Live with Ramanathan and Sasikumar Mukund drew praise. After two days of trial runs, national coaches including Nandan Bal, Hemant Bendrey, Gary O’Brien and Kawaljeet Singh took to the web to discuss the physical and mental aspects of the game.

“The only hiccup was from my side on the second day, when I logged into Zoom from a trial ID and it delayed the session by 10 minutes,” Sonachalam laughs. “It is quite limited because it’s not face-to-face. But it is definitely much better than a phone call or a conference call. Even during the webinars, it didn’t feel like we were all separated by the system. It was like you’re together in one auditorium.”

Sonachalam also keeps up with his wards at the Chennai Tennis Centre in the Anna University premises.

“With my players, it’s very easy. If you’re working on the fitness aspect, it’s easy to demonstrate drills. For the mental aspects, making them converse and give opinions and work on assignments,” he says. “India’s top tennis players have also given them a lot of content to consume in the last few days.”

