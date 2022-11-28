MEET TAIWAN "GREENTOPIA Sustainable MICE City" Proposal Competition Winners Unveil the 5 Winners to Receive US$30,000 in Awards

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The MEET TAIWAN Project, organized by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs, launched the “GREENTOPIA Sustainable MICE City” proposal competition in 2022 to promote Taiwan as a premier sustainable MICE destination by incorporating sustainability concepts of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). After a two-month call for proposals period, 1,012 highly creative proposals were received from 21 countries around the world for sustainable MICE events in Taiwan. Five outstanding winners from Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam were selected by professional judges, and announced as the first virtual citizens of the GREENTOPIA Sustainable MICE City. The five winners also stand to receive rewards valued at US$30,000 in total.

The five winners’ proposals (in alphabetical order by country, irrespective of ranking) are:

Hayaki Tsuji from Japan . Hayaki proposed to harness the power of digital technology to transform smiles into donations to charity.

Hans Abigan from the Philippines. Hans proposed to hold a metal processing industry event in Kaohsiung to explore methods of reducing industrial waste and carbon emissions with new technologies.

Eunice Grace Choong from Singapore. Eunice proposed a 25km road race and a fundraising mechanism for the ESG industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hong, Ruei Siang from Taiwan. Ruei Siang proposed holding a conference in conjunction with the international travel fair in Taiwan, incorporating the concept of sustainability to convey that Taiwan is the top destination for the travel industry to hold MICE events.

Thanh Tú Dao from Vietnam. Thanh proposed to hold a sustainable beauty and personal care summit to promote the concept of sustainability among the beauty industry professionals, and encourage the public to speak up for sustainability and social well-being.

Watch Proposal Highlights now: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10r1lHcHcxcbC_Do2WUayfYea_s8LxGzv/view

Event website: http://greentopia.meettaiwan.com/

