Meet the 2023 Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme – TechEconomy

The School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, has announced the 2023 fellows for the second edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

The 20 successful fellows emerged from over 2,700 applicants.

The MTN MIP seeks to expose fellows and empower media practitioners with the knowledge to transform their industry.

At the end of the six months of training, the fellows will have a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology.

They will also join an exclusive network of professionals with access to resources and mentorship from SMC’s erudite faculty.

Congratulations to the fellows! The world is constantly changing, and media practice has been altered with advancements in technology.

The modern media practitioner needs to remain innovative, which is the essence of the MIP. We have seen the impact of the programme among media practitioners and are motivated by the value this cohort will bring to media practice in Nigeria,” – Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria said.

The fully-funded programme includes a certificate fellowship, a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa as well as to MTN Group Headquarters.

Here are the 2023 fellows:

Abbas Jimoh , Assistant Editor, Media Trust Group (Daily Trust Newspapers);

, Assistant Editor, Media Trust Group (Daily Trust Newspapers); Abdulrasheed Hussain , News Editor, Premier Radio 102.7 FM, Kano;

, News Editor, Premier Radio 102.7 FM, Kano; Adediran Olufemi Adeleke, Correspondent, New Telegraph Newspaper;

Correspondent, New Telegraph Newspaper; Anuoluwapo Temitope Odubanjo, Founder/Content Writer, FabWoman Nigeria;

Founder/Content Writer, FabWoman Nigeria; Ayomide Oguntimehin , Chief Editor, www.soccernet.ng;

, Chief Editor, www.soccernet.ng; Babajide Awoyinfa , Principal Correspondent, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN);

, Principal Correspondent, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Basit Jamiu , Human Interest and Diaspora News Editor, Legit Nigeria;

, Human Interest and Diaspora News Editor, Legit Nigeria; Chinedu Chidi , Editor, Special Projects, Ripples Nigeria;

, Editor, Special Projects, Ripples Nigeria; Chinenye Francisca Anuforo , ICT Correspondent, The Sun Newspapers;

, ICT Correspondent, The Sun Newspapers; David Michael Oputah , Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria Limited;

, Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria Limited; Efunnuga Oluwaseun Yemisi , Marketing and Content Associate, Pulse Nigeria;

, Marketing and Content Associate, Pulse Nigeria; Elizabeth Modupeoluwa Musa , TV Producer/Presenter, News Central Television;

, TV Producer/Presenter, News Central Television; Emmanuel Erhunwhunse Paul , Managing Editor, TechPoint;

, Managing Editor, TechPoint; Ezinne Glory Alozie , Reporter/Editor/News Producer, Darling 107.3FM;

, Reporter/Editor/News Producer, Darling 107.3FM; Frank Eleanya , Head of Technology Desk, Business Day;

, Head of Technology Desk, Business Day; Okonji Emmanuel , ICT Editor, ThisDay Newspapers;

, ICT Editor, ThisDay Newspapers; Okoye Ukamaka Perpetua , West Africa Correspondent, Deutsche Welle (DW);

, West Africa Correspondent, Deutsche Welle (DW); Todah Opeyemi , Senior Editor, Zikoko Citizen;

, Senior Editor, Zikoko Citizen; Victor Ogunyinka , Managing Editor, Online, Nigerian Tribune;

, Managing Editor, Online, Nigerian Tribune; Victory Wilson Chinedum, Newscaster, TV Presenter & Producer, Silverbird Television.

