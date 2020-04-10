Meet the Actor Who Has Played Most Number of Roles in Ramayan, He is Going Viral on Internet

The retelecast of old TV shows has sparked off a wave of nostalgia. Ramanand Sagar’s magnum opus Ramayan which is almost three decades old is being retelecast on the national TV channel on public demand during 21-day lockdown in the country.

Recently, after the mythological series started airing, Twitterati pointed out an actor who appears in multiple roles throughout the series. The actor happens to be Aslam Khan. From a demon and a sage to a villager and a monkey, he seemed to have essayed it all!

A couple of days ago, a Twitter user (@zaigam_zaigam3) put a post, identifying the actor as his father. He wrote, “A very proud moment for me right now and thanks for airing the #RamayanOnDDNational as my father Sir Aslam Khan has been a part of a major supporting role.”

According to data from Broadcast Audience Research Council, India, from the time Ramayan has come back on television, it has garnered 170 million views in four shows- the highest ever figure for the Hindi GEC genre since 2015.

Ramayan was first aired in 1987. Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar, it was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name.

Ramayan featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The show also featured late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.

