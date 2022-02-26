Meet the amateur drone pilots defending Ukraine’s border with Russia
As tensions rise in Ukraine with Russian troops arriving at the border in increasing numbers, a small army of amateur engineers is monitoring events using homemade drones equipped with sensors and old Soviet missiles
Technology
11 February 2022
Students, academics and electronics hobbyists are using homemade drones and motion-sensing cameras to patrol the Ukrainian border for signs of Russian military build-up and aggression. They say they have also struck at Russian targets with adapted Soviet missiles. The intelligence this group gathers is fed into a custom software package that it helped develop for the country’s military.
Aerorozvidka is an non-governmental organisation staffed by dozens of software and hardware engineers. Hundreds more people lend their support …