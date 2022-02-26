Latest News
Meet the amateur drone pilots defending Ukraine’s border with Russia
February 26, 2022

Meet the amateur drone pilots defending Ukraine’s border with Russia

As tensions rise in Ukraine with Russian troops arriving at the border in increasing numbers, a small army of amateur engineers is monitoring events using homemade drones equipped with sensors and old Soviet missiles

Technology



11 February 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

Members of the Aerorozvidka organisation use custom-built drones to monitor the Ukrainian border

Aerorozvidka

Students, academics and electronics hobbyists are using homemade drones and motion-sensing cameras to patrol the Ukrainian border for signs of Russian military build-up and aggression. They say they have also struck at Russian targets with adapted Soviet missiles. The intelligence this group gathers is fed into a custom software package that it helped develop for the country’s military.

Aerorozvidka is an non-governmental organisation staffed by dozens of software and hardware engineers. Hundreds more people lend their support …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now