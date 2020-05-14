Meet the winners of the Youth Service Awards 2020

Working with the Principal of Prestwood Elementary School in Sonoma, she created a free tutoring program for minority students, enlisting friends to help. Together, two days a week, they showed up to help 10 students with their homework. They also taught them how to write complex sentences, learn new vocabulary, write a proper essay with a thesis statement and practice spelling and multiplication. The parents of those students all said their children’s schoolwork dramatically improved. Some were able to test out of ELD/ESL classes and their reading levels went up.

In recognition of her determination to be a positive inspiration to others and her desire to educate, the award goes to Jacky Barragan from Sonoma Valley High School.

Environmental Science, sponsored by Sonoma County Ag + Open Space

The judges said, “this nominee is a big picture thinker with a rare ability to identify leverage points within the system to make positive changes that benefit the greatest number of people.”

This nominee takes action. When fellow students were not using refillable water bottles, she surveyed them to identify the problem. Finding the problem, she then took action with the administration to install dedicated cold and hot water refill stations, resulting in reusable water bottles replacing single use plastic bottles on campus.

As a result of her success, she tackled the issue of food waste on the high school campus by starting a school compost operation. She was so excited by the results that she introduced her operation to her previous elementary school in Roseland to start composting!

To support her pursuit of creating a better environment for our future, the award goes to Giselle Hernandez Valencia from Roseland University Prep High School.

Health Science

Authentic and humble, this nominee has committed the last three years to being a volunteer Peer Educator at the Forestville Teen Clinic.

Her volunteer work includes; working in laboratory processing, patient charts, data management, community outreach, public speaking and sex education.

She has always been a shy person, and credits her volunteerism for her growth. Through her work she has grown to understand the importance of community. She quoted, “healthcare is about more than just one’s physical health,” and acknowledged that sexual health, building healthy relationships and safety are all integral parts of a person’s health.

Because of her involvement in many aspects of healthcare, the award goes to Adyson Posner from El Molino High School.

Journalism/Media, sponsored by Sonoma Media Investments

When comparing candidates, this nominee’s service record immediately stood out.

Her work on the Sonoma County Youth Commission is particularly noteworthy, where she tackled important topics like vaping on campus and school policies around sexual assaults and harassment.

As a journalist, she was invited to take part in the nationwide “Since Parkland” project, which documented the lives of students lost to gun violence.

As Chairperson of the Petaluma Youth Commission, she uses her storytelling abilities to raise awareness of important issues and to give a voice to others.

Because of her compassion and dedication to educating others, the award goes to Samantha Woolley from Petaluma High School.

Mathematics/Technical, sponsored by Bank of Marin

This nominee was inspired in middle school to draw a more diverse population into the STEM fields. A born leader, she uses her skills to bring more equity to the STEM community.

She is the president and founder of several impactful programs such as; Girls In STEM, STEMINISM, and the Girls In STEM Summer Camp.

She has a talent for breaking down barriers and making things happen, including securing funding for her program. She has insured the continuity of these programs by developing students to follow in her footsteps and lead the efforts after she graduates.

For her love of math and community engagement, the award goes to Hanna Nabavi from Sonoma Academy High School.

Music, sponsored by Montgomery Village



Since 2015, this nominee has volunteered with the Healdsburg Senior Living Center, Music and Memory Program providing them personalized sessions with music therapy and creating customized music playlists.

She plans to hold a fundraiser to raise money and create awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease. She is quoted to say, “to me these seniors are family, almost grandparents, and people I feel like I’ve known for years.”

What’s important to this nominee is helping build a stronger bridge between younger and older generations.

Because of the heartfelt connection she makes with others and her dedication to serve, the award goes to Isabella Brunner from Cardinal Newman School.